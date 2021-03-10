Hard winter.jpeg

Russ Aland, with shovel, Rind William to his left, two unidentified youngsters and an unidentified plow driver work to remove snow from the behind the Teton Hardware and Implement Co. on Main Street in Driggs.

 Teton Valley Museum Photo

People standing on the roof of a building in Driggs have likely just finished shoveling off the heavy snow to prevent the collapse of the roof.

The huge pile of snow beneath them is testament to a big job well done. After all, the photo is dated 1949, the year of the biggest winter storm season in the valley.

Russ Aland was a manager of Teton Hardware and Implement, and he worked with my grandfather, Byron Driggs in that hardware store.

As a kid, my dad, Kelly Driggs, swept the store floors for some spending money. One day he spotted a glittering shiny object in the pile of dust. It was a diamond.

As the family story goes, a search was instigated for the owner of the stone, but no one claimed it. (No Facebook pages)

So Kelly Driggs had the stone centered in an onyx mount in a ring he wore throughout his life.

My point? I guess the point is it’s good to look at old photos now and then.

It might spark a memory that takes on a life of its own.

Edlefsen is a volunteer at Teton Valley Museum.

More from this section