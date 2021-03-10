People standing on the roof of a building in Driggs have likely just finished shoveling off the heavy snow to prevent the collapse of the roof.
The huge pile of snow beneath them is testament to a big job well done. After all, the photo is dated 1949, the year of the biggest winter storm season in the valley.
Russ Aland was a manager of Teton Hardware and Implement, and he worked with my grandfather, Byron Driggs in that hardware store.
As a kid, my dad, Kelly Driggs, swept the store floors for some spending money. One day he spotted a glittering shiny object in the pile of dust. It was a diamond.
As the family story goes, a search was instigated for the owner of the stone, but no one claimed it. (No Facebook pages)
So Kelly Driggs had the stone centered in an onyx mount in a ring he wore throughout his life.
My point? I guess the point is it’s good to look at old photos now and then.
It might spark a memory that takes on a life of its own.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at Teton Valley Museum.