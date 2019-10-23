Teton Valley just celebrated its second annual Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival, a week of events in September aimed at raising awareness and awe of the thousands of sandhill cranes that stage here before migrating each fall.
The Teton Regional Land Trust created the well-attended and fun festival.
But one might say it has taken a long, long time to publicly acknowledge what’s been happening for far longer than the valley has been settled.
And at the Teton Valley Museum we have proof — sort of.
Dale Breckinridge says a family photo of his ancestor Margaret Keyes Breckinridge shows her looking up and pointing to a flock of the cranes as they are migrating from the valley in about 1905.
She’s no longer around to dispute the caption, and it makes perfect sense. The distinctive raw call of the cranes has been part of Teton Valley’s wild environment since I was a kid 70 years ago, so why not add another 50 or more years to the history.
Find an example of a sandhill crane on exhibit at the Teton Valley Museum. Or look up when you hear that call. There might be a straggler or two still left.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
