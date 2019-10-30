Communities in Teton Valley and Fremont County have long had strong connections dating back to the days of their founding.
For a long time they were both part of the same county, Oneida as settlement of the region developed, then Bingham County in 1885;
Fremont County was split from Bingham County in 1893, and included present Teton, Madison Bonneville, Jefferson and others.
Then in 1913 Madison, which included Teton, was created, and two years later Teton County split from Madison to become the county as it is today.
Teton and Fremont continue to share a lengthy border along Bitch Creek from the Teton Range at the Wyoming border to the Teton River at about the Linderman Dam. The county border then cuts south to Highway 33.
Besides civic history, the counties have long shared economic and cultural ties, both being settled by Latter-day Saint pioneers, who shared the same hardships and values.
Teton City (which lies in both Fremont and Madison counties) was the closest town with any services for the early settlers in Teton Valley.
Settlers visited there to trade wheat for flour at the mill. And the Teton Valley Museum has collected accounts of valley residents buying cars and other major purchases in St. Anthony, the county seat where public business took place.
There also are accounts of businesses starting in St. Anthony and the proprietors also setting up shop in the valley. By 1913 the counties shared a railroad connection from Ashton and Marysville to the end of the Oregon Short Line in Victor.
Many Teton Valley residents have family roots in Fremont County and vice versa, myself included.
Over time, though, the commerce and civic connections changed as Rexburg and Idaho Falls grew to be the population centers, and as transportation and communication has improved.
But with deep roots and lengthy histories, ties are likely to continue.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.