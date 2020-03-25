A Teton Valley farmer figures into the history of potatoes, Idaho’s most famous crop.
James M. Thomas is among those pioneers memorialized in “The History of Teton Valley” by B.W. Driggs.
Thomas gets credit for shipping the first rail carload of seed potatoes out of the valley.
Thomas moved to the Victor area in about 1918, when he joined his father in helping to develop the valley’s seed potato industry.
At the time of the biography (1925), Thomas was president of the Teton Valley Seed Potato Growers Association and was recognized for developing that industry.
Thomas grew up in a town north of Ogden, Utah, and graduated from the Weber Academy in there. He was a foreman and supervisor for 11 years at the State Industrial School in Ogden before moving to Teton Valley.
“Mr. Thomas is a live wire in advancing the industries of the valley, and in particular seed production, and a public-spirited man in community endeavors, as well as being devoted tin his religious callings,” Driggs said.
According to the Idaho Potato Museum website, U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates for Idaho were first made in 1882, when 2,000 acres of spuds harvested at a value of $250,000.
In 1904 there were 17,000 acres harvested for about $1.3 million. In 1915 the acreage had and value had roughly doubled.
Idaho potatoes were gaining their national reputation for baking quality and the higher grading standards of Idaho shippers, by the 1930s, the website says,
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.