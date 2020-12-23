Ask anyone who grew up in Driggs about memories of the holiday season and you likely will get as many memories as people you query.
You didn’t ask, but here are a few of my thoughts about Christmas time in Teton Valley.
First off it was a family affair. Sure we had parties and programs at school and the weekly drawings and games for everyone in downtown Driggs, and we even had lighting contests for businesses and homes.
I was proud enough of helping to decorate my dad’s store downtown that I saved for 60 years the certificate he got for placing third in the contest.
That was a community/family memory. One of my brother’s and my favorite memory was seeing the big bulbs of colored lights strung across the main street downtown. I swear that’s why I still get a warm feeling whenever I drive through Teton City during the holidays. They have kept up the tradition of bright lights across the street, even if Driggs hasn’t.
Every family may have had that one child that just couldn’t sleep and who got up super early to see what Santa had left. Again, my brother was that person. He loved Christmas more than all of the rest of us put together. I think he still does.
Think for a minute about your holiday memories, and here’s to your making new memories this year.
And happy new year, as well.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.