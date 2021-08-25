Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
This hand-drawn map approximates the location of the concrete Linderman Dam built on the Teton River near Milk Creek in Teton Valley.
With construction starting on the Linderman Dam this month, it seemed fitting to reprint this column from 2018.
Before there was the Teton Dam there was the Linderman Dam on the Teton River.
Somewhat ironically, the construction of the Teton Dam submerged and made useless the Linderman Dam.
Shane Linderman had imagined and designed the small concrete dam in the late 1950s to enable the irrigation of his farm up on the rim of the canyon some 560 feet above the river.
Using a steep dugway road to haul in tons of cement, mechanical equipment and supplies, the Lindermans and contractors such as Howard Eck of Felt completed the dam building job, and the sprinklers had a water supply, according to an account by Ellen Genta and Jay Ricks in November, 1992, Snake River Echoes magazine.
But after the Teton Dam failed and its reservoir drained, the Linderman Dam re-emerged from under 250 feet of water. Just the footings remained.
The Teton Valley Museum has a full library of Snake River Echoes magazine volumes.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.