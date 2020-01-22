If anyone could be called a community builder in Driggs it would be Harold D. Winger.
Winger gets the credit for not only inducing other people into coming to Teton Valley to invest in its future, but he also erected many of its buildings.
According to a biography by B.W. Driggs in “The History of Teton Valley,” Winger came to Teton Valley in 1892 and first lived in Darby.
After moving to Driggs he started a real estate business with a couple of different partners.
“He built up the town of Driggs more than any other, mainly in the way of substantial buildings,” Driggs said. “He erected the stone building known as drug store corner, the Driggs Hotel, a picture show house and a row of residence cottages on Main Street.”
Driggs notes that when Winger completed and furnished the hotel and show house he gave the whole town a free show and and luncheon at the hotel.
Many of his buildings still stand more than 100 years later.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
