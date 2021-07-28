Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In the antique wooden cigar box is a shotgun shell loading kit exactly the same as the one pictured in a 1908 Sears & Roebuck catalog.
Early settlers of Teton Valley often had to do things themselves rather than buying the more costly already built versions of things.
This was true of bread and other baked goods, clothes and even ammunition.
Shopping for items also was a bit of a struggle, especially during the winters. Sears Roebuck & Co. catalogs were in use then for thousands of items from buggies to weapons. And they had a section on ammunition loading equipment that customers could order to enable them to make their own shotgun and rifle shells.
A replica of the 1908 catalog shows a six-piece shotgun shell loading set with all of the equipment needed to load paper or metal shells of 10, 12, 16 and 20 gauge. The set sold for 59 cents.
In 2015 DeVar Lewis of Victor loaned a similar set to the Teton Valley Museum. The set originally was owned by David Schiers, Lewis’s wife Margo’s father.
