Men dressing as women in popular entertainment has been accepted for generations. Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis brought us Some Like It Hot, Tom Hanks began his career in Bosom Buddies, Robin Williams played Mrs. Doubtfire, and the Wayans brothers slapstick comedy White Chicks are a few examples. Cross dressing was accepted by our culture. Until it wasn’t.

Suddenly, drag queens are accused of grooming and pedophilia. The simple truth is drag queens are a lot like circus clowns - they both wear big wigs and lots of makeup. But, if you ask a little kid which is scarier I bet most would pick the clown. It doesn’t matter that transsexuals are no more likely than anyone else to abuse children, it is too easy to stir up anger by yelling "Protect the children!"

