Men dressing as women in popular entertainment has been accepted for generations. Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis brought us Some Like It Hot, Tom Hanks began his career in Bosom Buddies, Robin Williams played Mrs. Doubtfire, and the Wayans brothers slapstick comedy White Chicks are a few examples. Cross dressing was accepted by our culture. Until it wasn’t.
Suddenly, drag queens are accused of grooming and pedophilia. The simple truth is drag queens are a lot like circus clowns - they both wear big wigs and lots of makeup. But, if you ask a little kid which is scarier I bet most would pick the clown. It doesn’t matter that transsexuals are no more likely than anyone else to abuse children, it is too easy to stir up anger by yelling "Protect the children!"
Demonizing homosexuality is a tried and true tactic used by authoritarians and far-right grifters to stir up their supporters and advance their causes. The current wave of transsexual hate is simply another example of the cultural swindle that gets revived with each new generation of hate mongers.
Recently, a local business in Victor, Highpoint Cider, agreed to host a drag show. For the early performance, the organizers made it clear that all ages were welcome. That immediately caught the attention of self-appointed morality police who decided that Highpoint needed to be punished for their transgression. They began berating resellers of Highpoint Cider, insisting that the company was not worthy of an income. This, despite Highpoint’s stellar reputation as a community builder, hosting weekly charity bingo nights, film tours, art nights, and sponsoring community service events. If there was ever a business worthy of respect, it is Highpoint Cider.
"Our customers have spoken loudly and I have to take care of my locals. They are my bread and butter" explained Robert Broulim, the owner of the Broulim's grocery chain, with an annual revenue of over $77 million, after he pulled all Highpoint Cider products from his store shelves. After a few loud mouths berated him he threw a couple brothers running a small business in Victor under the bus to appease the hate mongers. If I had to pick someone who had the courage to stand up for what is right, and I had to pick between Broulim and the owners of Highpoint Cider, I know who I would pick.
