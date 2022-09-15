For over a century, the Siddoway family has summered their sheep around the Teton Valley – arriving in mid-June and sending lambs to market in early-September. But this year, the prices offered by live lamb buyers are so low that the Siddoways are trying something new. They started Grand Teton Meat Company to offer local lamb directly to grocers, restauranteurs and consumers.
James and Ruth Siddoway settled on Canyon Creek in 1886. While living in a tent, they built a sawmill and a store, and they started raising sheep. Six generations later, J.C. Siddoway is teaching his children to manage the ranch. His daughter Emma handles bookkeeping, and she just published a website and put up Facebook and Instagram accounts to promote Grand Teton Meat. She posts about ranch life, lamb recipes, sheep science, and buying Siddoway lamb.
Two weeks ago, the Siddoways trailed 7,500 market lambs out of the mountains. But instead of sending them all off to live lamb buyers, Siddoways have moved the lambs to alfalfa fields on the north side of Teton County. The lambs will continue to graze until they reach market weight. Then they will be made available to buyers in Idaho, western Wyoming, and northern Utah.
Teton Valley doesn’t have an annual sheep parade like some of the other ranching towns in the West, but people still like to stop and watch the fall lambs come out of the mountains. Last week, several tourists asked where the lambs would be sold. Historically, the lambs raised on the Siddoway Sheep ranch have gone east. In the early days, they went by rail to Chicago. More recently, they have gone by truck to Colorado and then on to distributors along the East Coast. But this year, for the first time, some Siddoway lamb will be available in Teton Valley. Another common question is: Where are your headquarters? The Siddoways operate a “transhumance” grazing operation – meaning they trail the sheep from winter range (near the Arco desert) to summer range (surrounding the Teton Valley). Always on the move, the ranch doesn’t have a central location.
The migratory nature of the sheep ranch provides for a natural diet that translates to great tasting lamb. Within minutes of birth, the lambs start suckling their mother’s milk. Siddoway lambs aren’t weaned, and so the lambs continue to nurse right up until they are market ready. Siddoway lambs may eat some grass, but they prefer forbs (broadleaf wildflowers). Forbs are abundant in the alpine meadows of the Tetons. Favorites are arrowleaf balsamroot and cow parsnip. Siddoway lambs aren’t grass-fed or pastured. Rather, they are milk-fed and forbs-fed, the diet sheep prefer. This diet makes for a unique lamb product not widely available in U.S. markets.
Finding a USDA certified processor to handle 8,000 lambs on short notice is a big ask. But the Siddoways have learned that it is not impossible. They have found small plants in the surrounding area that can process up to fifty lambs each day. As the Siddoways have discussed the processing dilemma with local butchers, grocers, restauranteurs, and ranchers, it is clear that there is local demand for locally raised meat. However, ranchers need more local processors to meet that demand. To better process their lambs in the future, the Siddoways are looking to develop a local fabrication facility to cut and wrap USDA certified meats. Updates on lamb sales and more stunning photographs will be available at GrandTetonMeat.com and the Grand Teton Meat social media pages.