For over a century, the Siddoway family has summered their sheep around the Teton Valley – arriving in mid-June and sending lambs to market in early-September. But this year, the prices offered by live lamb buyers are so low that the Siddoways are trying something new. They started Grand Teton Meat Company to offer local lamb directly to grocers, restauranteurs and consumers.

James and Ruth Siddoway settled on Canyon Creek in 1886. While living in a tent, they built a sawmill and a store, and they started raising sheep. Six generations later, J.C. Siddoway is teaching his children to manage the ranch. His daughter Emma handles bookkeeping, and she just published a website and put up Facebook and Instagram accounts to promote Grand Teton Meat. She posts about ranch life, lamb recipes, sheep science, and buying Siddoway lamb.