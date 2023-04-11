Wrestlers Ryker and Kace Fullmer had themselves a weekend while wrestling in the US Folkstyle nationals tournament held in Cedar Rapids, IA from March 31st to April 1st.
The event, a showcase for the top wrestlers around the nation, determines the best of the best as one of the top two national wrestling tournaments in the country.
Ryker Fullmer finished a more-than-respectable 5th place in the 160 weight class, earning himself a nod as All-American. Fullmer is coming off an undefeated high school season, winning the Idaho 3A 170-lb championship.
“Ryker’s been putting in a lot of time here after state, preparing for this you know. You have to be mentally ready. Every kid there is a state champion or a national placer or something, you don’t go there if you’re not tough,” said coach James Fullmer.
Speaking of tough, the travels there were a bit different than just driving to Pocatello or Nampa. Dealing with delayed flights, Ryker had to make weight despite dealing with tough travels.
“We had our flight get delayed which was rough for Ryker. He was making weight. We ended up getting them to let us weigh in the next morning, which, you know, made him have to maintain the weight for more time,” said Fullmer. “Everybody else got to weigh in that night before and he weighed in like an hour before he wrestled.”
Nutrition is always a challenge to manage for wrestlers who have to strictly watch their weight while maintaining strength, and airport meals and snacks only can go so far.
“You travel, you’re tired. You don’t keep your same plan as you do at home,” said Fullmer.
Regardless, Ryker made it so far as the quarterfinals in a field of 46.
The elder competing Fullmer started his tournament against Hopkins, Minnesota’s Patrick Kubisa, earning an 8-0 decision. Up next was Pewaukee, Wisconsin’s Konnor Tubin, which Ryker dispatched with a fall 3:12 in the match. Fullmer would meet his match in a tough 10-8 decision to Paolo Salminen of Billing MT.
“He lost by a couple of points,” said coach Fullmer. “It was a tough match. I think if we would have got to weigh in the night before, I think it would have been a different outcome. You know, wrestling all those matches that first day against all tough kids just takes its toll on you. He learned more mentally than he did physically, just to keep grinding when it gets tough.”
Still, the Fullmers take the result as a learning experience and a step in the right direction while expanding the challenge by facing different styles from across the states.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” said Fullmer. “We keep on trying to get our circle bigger and bigger, you know, trying to find kids that can beat you. We remember the matches that make you better and Ryker most definitely thrives on looking for tougher matches.”
Kace Fullmer, wrestling in the 14U division at 149lbs, placed 6th while also earning All-American status. Kace beat Wisconsin wrestlers Kade Splinter and Elias Reed. Kace fell to Indiana’s Payton Hornsby in the semifinals 11-3 and Illinois’ Max Purdy 5-2 in the 5th place match.
“He went out there and wrestled,” said James of Kace. “His first two matches were against kids that have taken nationals and other tournaments and placed in Iowa in the past. He beat both those kids, so confidence-wise, it was a confidence builder for Kace to go out there and beat kids that have proven themselves.”
“Just getting out and just getting out and seeing the world is awesome,” said James of Kace’s tournament experience. “Getting the opportunities to wrestle, the best kids in the nation is huge and builds your confidence.”
More so than the Fullmers however, the state of Idaho had its strongest showing in Iowa yet, earning the top spot in collective (overall weight divisions) state competition with a score of 365 points, 10 more than runners-up Illinois and 55 over 3rd place Wisconsin.
That success transitioned well enough to the 14U age group which finished 4th.
“Idaho has come a long way and we’re starting to battle all the time against Iowa and Pennsylvania, some of these teams that have always been powerhouses, but Idaho is starting to make their mark. And it’s just awesome to be part of it.”
All-American status is also something to be savored for the Fullmers.
“There are very, very few people that ever, ever get to go be an all-American in high school,” said Fullmer. “To see their hard work paying off, all the time they put in and sacrifices they make, that’s the biggest thing. To see some of their dreams coming true is awesome.”
Ryker Fullmer will now begin training for the Fargo Nationals, to take place July 17th-22nd in Fargo, North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.