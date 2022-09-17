youth philanthropy

Teton Valley Food Pantry board chair Anne Fortier accepts a Youth Philanthropy grant award from Teton High seniors Kinley Brown and Gus Prissel in 2021. 

 Julia Tellman

The application period for the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Youth Philanthropy Program, in partnership with Dual Enrollment Government classes at Teton High School, opens on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 9:00AM. Applications are due on Friday, October 14th at 5PM.

Now in its 12th year, the Youth Philanthropy Program is an excellent opportunity for introducing the concept of philanthropy to the next generation while helping them to better understand the significant and impactful roles that nonprofits play in our own community. Students gain a keen understanding of the granting process as they thoughtfully review grant applications, interview select nonprofit leaders from applying organizations, and award grant funds to local charities. Not only does the program help develop a deeper understanding of the granting process, but students also get a firsthand look at the many roles that nonprofits play in our community and in meeting the needs of their fellow citizens.

