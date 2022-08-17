Local licensed pilots donated their time and fuel for the 2019 Young Eagles event, taking children between the ages of 8-17 on introductory flights over the valley. The goal of Young Eagles is to give kids access to a variety of parked aircraft up close, fly an airplane flight simulator, learn about careers in aviation and local flight training scholarships available, and become involved with the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1049.
On Sept. 17 Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1049 will be hosting the return of its Young Eagles program at the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport.
This year’s event marks the 30th anniversary of the program and is also the first year back after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.
The day will bring the opportunity for kids aged 8-17 the chance to take to the skies over Teton Valley for a short flight meant to expose kids to the wonders of aviation. In addition to the flights, the Warbirds museum will be opened and food provided via a food truck.
Pilot and friend of the Driggs airport David Rabjohns told of what’s in store for prospective Young Eagles.
“There is a whole bevy of planes lined up with safety people making sure everybody is safe and following all their protocols. Each kid gets to jump on one of those planes and go up for a little 15-20 minute flight. I think it’s anywhere from 100 to 200 people that get to fly. It’s a pretty incredible thing if you think about it,” said Rabjohns.
The planes participants will be flying in are what you’d typically see flying out of the airport, small single-engine varieties or aircraft. The planes should be able to seat anywhere from two to six passengers.
They look like the same aircraft because they are the same aircraft; all of the pilots are local volunteers that just want to see the culture of aviation in the valley strengthened. Each pilot goes through background checks and is vetted properly by the EAA.
“When the kids get to fly, everybody feels good about the airport. All the irritations balance out when your seven-year-old gets some magic,” said Rabjohns.
The experience is largely shaped by the kids themselves. If an individual wants to learn more about the aircraft and all of its mechanisms, that is up to them. The same can be said for those wishing to just see Teton Valley from the sky.
“The pilots are just trying to let the kids have the experience they want to have,” said Rabjohns. “If a kid gets in there and really wants to know everything about the plane or how it works or what each dial does they will talk them through everything, and if they just want to enjoy a beautiful flight above the valley and relax they can do that as well.”
Safety, always of paramount concern, will be handled by Teton Aviation, the operations authority at the airport.
“Teton Aviation coordinates all the safety stuff, they operate as sort of a little temporary tower on the ground, making sure all of the planes going up and coming down are all safe,” said Rabjohns.
The flights are free, so the only thing participants have to bring is an inkling of curiosity about aircraft or flight. The program has introduced over two million kids from all across the country to aviation.
“There is a lot of engineering stuff that is applicable to the engine. If you’re interested in physics and science you can learn about that, navigation, there are so many elements to it. Anybody with a vague interest in flight would get something out of it,” said Rabjohns.