...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 410...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire
weather conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Last year’s first annual Wydaho Film Festival drew a big crowd at the Victor City Park.
The Wydaho Film Festival is back for its second year in Victor, and with its return is an expansion to two days of programming on August 12 and 13.
The first night will take place at Highpoint Cider, and include a happy hour, raffle, and a Q&A session with special guests of the film festival before the first round of films is shown.
The second night will see another night of film showings at at Victor City Park and include food trucks, live music, and lawn games.
Of note, YETI coolers ambassador and South Fork Lodge co-owner Oliver White will be speaking at the festival. White owns the famed lodge near Swan Valley with late night host Jimmy Kimmel, and is a decorated fly fisherman.
Former Red Bull Media House and current National Geographic executive producer Chris Kugelman will be hosting the event, as was the case last year.
Tickets for the event are for sale online now, with Friday night tickets going for $10, and Saturday night for $25. A two day festival pass is $30, and raffle tickets are $5. Kids tickets are $5 and valid for either Friday or Saturday night.
The goal of the Film Festival is to “showcase adventure films that inspire, educate and encourage making a difference.” according to the Film Festival website.
“We’re firm believers in the power of story and the ability for it to bring about change for the better among people and communities. The Teton region is full of organizations and people all working to make life a better and more equitable place for those who live here, and this event will support these efforts,” reads the website.
Films will be announced on July 31. A portion of the proceeds of the raffle will benefit the Teton Valley Foundation.