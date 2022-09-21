After nine years of planning, grant applications, and construction, the Teton Centennial Trail between Old Jackson Highway and Trail Creek Campground opened last weekend.

The 2.3-mile section of paved trail begins at a new parking lot across the refurbished Moose Creek bridge and ends just over the Wyoming border at the Trail Creek Campground. Two underpasses allow walkers and cyclists to safely cross the highway at Mike Harris and Trail Creek. A ribbon of singletrack on the south side of the highway connects the eastern campground to the Happy Hour trail and ties back into the Southern Valley trail system.