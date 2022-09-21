THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
Representatives from TVTAP, the City of Victor, the US Forest Service, and the Federal Highway Administration held a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon at the Moose Creek bridge. The 2.3-mile section of pathway from Old Jackson Highway to Trail Creek Campground is now open.
Julia Tellman
TVTAP program director Nick Beatty tests out the underpass to Mike Harris Campground.
After nine years of planning, grant applications, and construction, the Teton Centennial Trail between Old Jackson Highway and Trail Creek Campground opened last weekend.
The 2.3-mile section of paved trail begins at a new parking lot across the refurbished Moose Creek bridge and ends just over the Wyoming border at the Trail Creek Campground. Two underpasses allow walkers and cyclists to safely cross the highway at Mike Harris and Trail Creek. A ribbon of singletrack on the south side of the highway connects the eastern campground to the Happy Hour trail and ties back into the Southern Valley trail system.
The non-motorized path is open to pedestrians, cyclists, horseback riders, and people on class 1 and 2 e-bikes. Leashed dogs are allowed year-round on the trail.
Teton Valley Trails and Pathways executive director Dan Verbeten said that the organization is waiting to see how highway snow plowing impacts the trail and underpasses before committing to any winter grooming, but he said he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of maintained track. Either way, he said, there’s a pretty good chance that enough people will use the path in winter to compact it.
The next section of the Teton Centennial Trail, traversing the three or so miles between Trail Creek and Coal Creek, was designed and reviewed this summer and will be put out to bid next year, with construction starting in 2024. Eventually the pathway will take users all the way over Teton Pass onto Old Pass Road.
Last year, Verbeten told the Post Register that while these major infrastructure projects can take decades to go from vision to reality, as they near completion, public interest builds.
“Once the momentum of the dominoes starts to go down and sections are put in, you create a situation where there is more interest for the next phase,” he said. “Maybe people are curious about when the two communities will be linked by non-motorized pathway. It’s pretty much in place on the Wyoming side up to the top of the pass.”
The Old Jackson Highway to Trail Creek project began back in 2013 when the City of Victor, with help from TVTAP, submitted the first Federal Lands Access Program Grant application. A supplementary application was necessary in 2017 after the Idaho Transportation Department recommended an underpass on Highway 33 at Mike Harris Campground and the project cost and scope greatly increased. The Teton Basin Ranger District, Wyoming Pathways, Wyoming Department of Transportation, and Teton County, WY, also partnered on the project.
Construction started last year and at times commuters were forced to be patient as the installation of large structural elements underneath and next to the roadway caused traffic delays.
While it was a year behind schedule, the multi-million dollar project came in below budget, Western Federal Lands project engineer Blaine Johnson said. The City of Victor contributed a $150,000 match to the effort, despite the pathway being outside of city limits.
Verbeten pointed out that four different Victor mayors had signed off on the project through the years; Scott Fitzgerald, Zach Smith, Jeff Potter, and Will Frohlich all gave their support to the pathway.
“I think it’ll be a huge economic asset to this community,” Mayor Frohlich added after cutting the ribbon on the pathway last Friday evening. “I think the doors it could open up are massive. To look at the end goal, the possibility of getting on the trail here or in Grand Teton National Park and ending up in Island Park, is really amazing for locals and for visitors.”
That end goal Frohlich referred to is the Greater Yellowstone Trail, a 180-mile concept that is nearly 75% complete. The route combines existing pathways, rail trails, and back roads, along with proposed and in-progress sections, to encircle the Teton region and connect three states, two national parks and over ten communities.
Other segments of the Greater Yellowstone Trail besides the Teton Centennial Trail are currently in the works. This fall bridges are being placed on the Yellowstone Shortline Trail, which will eventually be a paved nine-mile path on the abandoned railroad bed between West Yellowstone and Reas Pass. Other plans include the paving of the Ashton-Tetonia Trail, and even closer to home, local project partners are trying to piece together a Tetonia-Driggs connection on the old railroad right-of-way, which is complicated by the fact that it crosses a patchwork of private properties.
As for the Teton Centennial Trail, in its first weekend open to the public, dozens of recreationists took advantage of the perfect weather to check out the curvy, hilly, scenic pathway.
TVTAP does not have a trail counter installed on the path but Verbeten said he was happy to know that, anecdotally at least, many users were already out enjoying the new resource.