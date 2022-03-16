In 1965, members of a ladies’ group of the Victor Chamber of Commerce, called the Chambermaids, met to discuss what would make the community better. Without waiting to be called on, Fay Rammell exclaimed, “A library!”
But when Fay Rammell and her fellow Chambermaids went before Teton County commissioners to discuss a library they were told to home and do the dishes.
The story goes that Rammell was so mad about the commissioner meeting that the next day she drove to Boise to meet with the Idaho State librarian to find a way to get a library in Victor. She was supported by future library trustees Gertrude Drake, Edna Moulton, LaVona Ross, and Beth Tonks. JoAnn Drake would become the Secretary/Treasurer.
State librarian Helen Miller recommended that the Chambermaids petition voters to create a library tax district to fund the future library. They needed 51% of voters in Victor to sign the petition. 76% of voters did and every petition signer’s name can be found in a scrapbook in the Idaho History Room in the Victor location.
The Valley of the Tetons Library owes its existence to the dedication of many community-minded women. It opened April 20, 1966, operating out of the small brick storage building behind the Victor Emporium. For years volunteers loaned books, raised funds, learned cataloging, maintained the building and worked hard to provide library services to Teton County, Idaho.
Friends and neighbors donated time, money and expertise. Many women, including those on the early board of trustees, spent their time writing grants and organizing bake sales, community breakfasts, and selling flower bouquets for memorial day to raise money for a new building. The prefabricated building that makes up the original portion of the Victor library was installed in the spring of 1970. At that time the library was able to pay its first employees — all women and long-time volunteers — Ruth Fenton, Ellen Peterson and Gertrude Drake a wage of $1.00 per hour.
The civic-minded group of women who started the Valley of the Tetons library left big shoes to fill and throughout the subsequent decades, many women have stepped up to the challenge. Ellen Peterson continued working at the library for 19 years, until her retirement in 1989. Other notable women worked alongside her, including JoAnn Drake who volunteered or worked for the library for 31 years, the last 8 years as library director. Several photographs of her can be found in the Idaho History room in the Victor location.
At a time when most library directors across the nation were men, for 51 years, from 1966 until 2017, every director of the Valley of the Tetons Library identified as female.
JoAnn Drake worked with Lorena Whiting, a 20 year library employee who also served as library director for 3 years before her retirement in 2000. Under her tenure the library digitized its catalog and began providing computers for public use.
“Lorena Whiting and JoAnn Drake taught me everything I know about the library and how libraries work,” said Carla Sherman, the next in a long line of notable library women. As a library employee for 30 years, and director for 14 of those years, Carla Sherman helped with the expansion of the Victor library location, the addition of the Idaho History room, updating the library cataloging system and expanding the Valley of the Tetons library to include a Driggs location. “My biggest satisfaction was when people would ask for a book and we had it. I’ve been told lots of times that we had a fantastic collection.”
In addition to library employees, community members through the years have volunteered on behalf of the library both as members of the board of trustees and members of the Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library, the non-profit arm of the organization that manages current fund-raising activities.
Many trustees, like Ruby Parsons, fulfilled multiple year terms. Parsons, a Victor resident, donated her time as a library trustee for 28 years, from 1973 — 2001. Her photo is on display at the Victor branch, along with several reference scrapbooks detailing the history of the Valley of the Tetons Library.
Throughout the years, women in Teton County, Idaho have served the community through the creation and daily function of the Valley of the Tetons Library. Celebrate their legacy by reading a good book in their honor during this Women’s history month.