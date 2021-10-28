On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation is holding its 33rd Annual Tugboat Memorial Winter Gear Swap at the Teton County Fairgrounds building north of Driggs.
The gear swap is one of TVSEF’s biggest fundraiser. The proceeds go towards scholarships and operating costs. The foundation’s goal is to keep program fees affordable while staffing high quality coaches.
For those who have gear gold stashed in closets or garages, pick up a form from the TVSEF office starting on Oct. 27, and check in gear at the fairgrounds from Nov. 1 through 5, 5 to 7 p.m. The seller will receive 75% of the proceeds of a sale, while the TVSEF will receive 25%. Cheap kid’s ski gear, hockey equipment, Nordic gear and soft goods are popular sellers, but the skis that move the fastest are backcountry and powder set-ups.
On the day of the swap, early bird attendees can shop from 7:30 to 9 a.m. for $10, while regular $5 entry runs from 9 to noon. Entry is free with the purchase of a $20 TVSEF membership card, which includes discounts and freebies from an impressive number of local businesses. Knowledgeable volunteers will man the floor and assist shoppers. Buyers are encouraged to use debit or credit cards; checks are not accepted.
All unsold gear must be picked up between 12:30 and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Any unclaimed items left after 2 will be donated to the See N Save or Lucky Dog Thrift Store.
Tips on Buying Used Skis
-Decide what style and size you are looking for before facing the wall of skis.
-Do a little research on modern ski technology so you’re not baffled by camber and rocker profiles, reverse sidecut, and alpine touring bindings.
-Use your smartphone to check reviews of a ski model and year before taking the plunge. If you’re a beginner, you won’t want a ski or board that receives praise like “incredibly stiff and hard-charging, perfect for straight-lining chutes”.
-When you pick up a pair of skis, examine the bases. Cosmetic scratches aren’t deal breakers but significant gouges can compromise the integrity of the ski. If the bases look gray or whitish it can indicate that the skis weren’t waxed or stored properly and have dehydrated and aged.
-Check the edges for cracks in the metal or significant rust.
-With ski bindings, a good rule to follow is avoid anything over five years old. Check the binding bodies for cracks and loose or stripped screws. After purchase, have the local shop do a safety test on the bindings before skiing.