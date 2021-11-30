As we change out our tennis shoes for snow boots and mountain bikes to skis, the Teton Basin Ranger District wants to remind individuals to educate themselves to ensure the backcountry stays open, accessible, inclusive and protected. “Rules are in place to keep people safe and make sure everyone has an enjoyable experience on their public lands, including wildlife,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger. With that in mind, please remember the following:
Use Common Sense – Sure, there might not be snow, but that doesn’t mean the trail can withstand the weight. If you are driving or riding on a trail or road and leaving ruts and a mess behind you, you are causing resource damage and shouldn’t be there.
Leave No Trace – Take only photos and leave only tracks. Bathrooms are limited in the winter so make sure you clean up after yourself and your pets.
Know the Rules – Wildlife closures exist to make sure they can survive harsh winters. Download your free map on our website at go.usa.gov/x7yTA to know where you can go. Please follow the rules, even if you don’t agree.
Have a Plan – We saw a lot more use in our national forest this summer and we expect this trend to continue into the winter. Parking lots might fill up quickly so have multiple plans in case parking isn’t available. Be respectful of private property and the highway.
Be Prepared – Carry what you need and prepare for worst case scenarios. Know where to find avalanche danger information and that your safety equipment is functioning properly.
Our Four-Legged Friends – Not everyone loves your pet. We noticed a lot of folks didn’t keep their pets on leashes at the trailheads last winter – let’s change that over the holidays. Dogs are required to be on leashes at all trailheads. Yes, that means Teton Canyon. As a gentle reminder, pets aren’t allowed at the new South Valley Trail system from December 1 to April 1.
For more information, contact the Teton Basin Ranger District at 208-354-2312.