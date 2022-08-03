Former Downtown Driggs Association executive director Alison Brush couldn’t stay away from the nonprofit’s marquee event, now in its 11th year. She holds the second place piece, “Victor Foothills,” by Sherri Carter.
This year’s judges, Aimee Erickson and Kimball Geisler, gave their impressions of the winning pieces, such as Allen Brockbank’s work of color and light, “Up, Up, and Away.”
Returning ribbon-winner Blake Luther of Driggs takes third for his striking study (complete with telephone wires) “North Twin Creek.”
Paintings from the festival will be on display and available for purchase at the Teton Arts Gallery in the Driggs City Center and online at driggspleinair.org through mid-September.
Returning and new artists received honors at the closing reception of the 11th Annual Driggs Plein Air Art Festival. The week-long event, hosted by the Downtown Driggs Association, included a free music concert, paint outs, quick draw competitions, workshops, demonstrations, and an ongoing exhibition and sale.
People's Choice - David English- Meridian, ID
Artist's Choice - Hai Ou-Hou - Stevensville, MD
Honorable mention:
Andy White "Like a Song" - Clancy, MT
Allen Brockbank "Up, Up, and Away" - Centerville, UT
Hai Ou-Hou "Barn" - Stevensville, MD
Millie Gosch "Teton River Morning" - Atlanta, GA
4th Helga Watkins "Garden Descending" - Las Vegas, NV
3rd Blake Luther "North Twin Creek" - Driggs, ID
2nd Sherri Carter "Victor Foothills" - Florence, MT
Best of Show/1st Place: Natalie Shupe "Teton Cloud Study" - Liberty, UT