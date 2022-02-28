Waterloo Sparkling Water has committed to a $5,000 scholarship for the next three years designated for Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation athletes who are members of the Academy program and those who are participating in competitions. These funds help to offset program fees and additional costs incurred by attending races or events such as registration fees, lift tickets, additional coaching time, travel costs, etc. This is the first scholarship TVSEF has been able to dedicate specifically to competition costs.
This scholarship has made a significant impact in TVSEF’s ability to fulfill its mission of providing all young athletes the opportunity for competition. With events costing families anywhere from $10-$1,000 each and athletes attending 3-6 events each season, cost can certainly be a prohibitive factor when deciding whether to participate or not. In the past, these costs have deterred new athletes from trying competitions and have limited athletes seeking more opportunities from attending training camps, competitions that are further away, or events that only have a limited number of TVSEF athletes attending.
With the help of the Waterloo Sparkling Water Scholarship, we have already awarded just over $4,000 to 17 athletes this season, 27% of traveling athletes. This has made it possible to keep the cost for families to around $250 for any single event. On average, families whose athletes are competing at higher levels have saved about $500 so far.
TVSEF executive director Bridget Baumeister added, “What has been especially great about these scholarship funds is that as I am calculating the total costs for each event, I am able to automatically apply scholarship funds if those costs go past the $250 threshold. Families don’t even have to apply for or request this additional help, which can be another barrier to entry in and of itself.”
TVSEF has been a nonprofit in Teton Valley since 1988. The mission is to provide affordable ski and snowboard programs for young athletes to meet their individual potential for excellence through education and opportunity for competition. Program fees cover only 40 percent of total operating costs; so TVSEF relies heavily on the support of donors and sponsors like Waterloo Sparkling Water to make the vibrant snow sports culture of Teton Valley accessible to all youth of our community. If you would like to support TVSEF scholarships, visit tvsef.org to make an online donation or mail contributions to PO Box 1042, Driggs, ID 83422.