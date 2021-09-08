Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
It’s been a hard eighteen months for local businesses, organizations, and individuals. Last spring we were all dealing with the fallout from the pandemic and trying to figure out how to adjust to shutdowns and disruptions. This year everyone is overworked and understaffed in an incredibly busy season. It sometimes feels like you can’t win.
That’s why we at the Teton Valley News and Chamber of Commerce think it’s important to recognize and celebrate the Best of Teton Valley. Now in its fifth year, our people’s choice awards gives the community the opportunity to draw attention to the finest food, the most exemplary service, the most caring caretakers, and the standout experiences that make Teton Valley worth the stay.
Voting will go through Oct. 6, and the winners will be announced in the newspaper later in October. The awards ceremony will be held at Highpoint Cider on Thursday, Oct. 28. Then look for a new special publication coming out in November, highlighting the many facets of excellence in our community.
So visit tetonvalleynews.net and click on the “Best Of” tab on the homepage to vote. Who knows, you or your favorite shop might even win.