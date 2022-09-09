misty round lake.jpg

Round Lake in the mist 

 IDPR

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation seeks volunteers to help with trail maintenance at Harriman State Park, graffiti cleanup and vegetation planting at Castle Rocks State Park/City of Rocks National Reserve, and invasive species removal at Round Lake State Park.

The projects are part of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24, the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort on public lands. The effort is organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation and sponsored by Toyota Motor North America.