The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation seeks volunteers to help with trail maintenance at Harriman State Park, graffiti cleanup and vegetation planting at Castle Rocks State Park/City of Rocks National Reserve, and invasive species removal at Round Lake State Park.
The projects are part of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24, the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort on public lands. The effort is organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation and sponsored by Toyota Motor North America.
At Idaho State Parks, there will be four opportunities to help:
Castle Rocks, 9:30 a.m. to noon: Help clean graffiti off of Comp Wall, one of our popular granite climbing wall.
City of Rocks, 3035 S Elba-Almo Road—Hwy 77 Spur, Almo, Idaho 83312, from 9:30 a.m. to noon: join us for a quick ride to the Old Stone House to plant native vegetation.
Contact Sophia Bates, Sophia-bates@partner.nps.gov , (208) 824-5916 if you are interested in helping at either City of Rocks or Castle Rocks.
Harriman: 3489 Green Canyon Rd, Island Park, 10-2 P.M. help improve trails, including weed/brush removal and resurfacing. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes, gloves, sun protection, and bring water. Contact Kirsten March at Kirsten.March@idpr.idaho.gov, (208) 558-7368 if you are interested in helping.
Round Lake: Invasive species removal of Chinese mystery snails / trapdoor snails, knapweed, curlyleaf pondweed, Eurasian milfoil, and mullein. Contact Cole Ross, Cole.Ross@idpr.idaho.gov, (208) 263-3489