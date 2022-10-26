Ghosts and goblins, witches and warlocks, you can now scare up treats from over 30 Victor businesses on Halloween, Monday, October 31. From 4 to 6 p.m, local shops will welcome trick or treaters as the City of Victor gears up for its First Annual Downtown Victor Trick or Treating event.
According to Kathryn Ferris, co-owner of the Victor Emporium, “We are excited to participate in the first ever Downtown Victor Trick or Treating. It brings a new opportunity to the south end of the valley to promote community spirit and give back to the people who support our businesses,” she said. “It also provides a safe and easy opportunity for parents and their children to enjoy Halloween. “
The Victor Emporium is joined by the following businesses in handing out candy:
Akin & Hedges Real Estate, All American Tire & Brakes, Alpine Air Coffee Kiosk, Avail Valley Construction, Antojitos La Pasadito, Big Hole BBQ, Butter, C&C HomeServices, City of Victor, Cobblestone Hotel, Estate Collectibles, Refuge Taphouse, Food Shed Idaho, General Laundry, Joy Daniels Salon, Knotty Pine Supper Club, Mobil Gas Station, Moonshine Liquor, Mountain Standard Realty, Pierre’s Theatre, Pinky G’s Pizza, Teton Valley Health Victor Clinic, Teton Valley Vision, Teton Upholstery, Valley of the Tetons Library, Victor Drug, Victor Outdoor Seconds, Victor Valley Market, Wispy Gypsy and Worldcast Anglers.
Trick or Treaters are encouraged to look for the Pumpkin Trick or Treater sign that will be posted at all participating businesses. “We’re more than excited that 32 businesses have signed up,” said Stella Martin, co-chair of the Culture and Community Events Advisory Committee. “We expect this event to start out small and, like other community events, grow in size over the upcoming years,
“Many of these businesses are on the east and west sides of busy Highway 33,” noted Martin. “To help ensure the safety of families crossing over to visit these businesses we urge everyone to use the existing crosswalks.” To ensure that cars stop at these crosswalks, Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers will be manning the major crosswalks. They will be wearing their highly recognizable red shirts and be using fluorescent orange flags to bring even more awareness to their presence. Martin also noted that additional crosswalk volunteers are needed. If you would like to work the two Highway 31 crosswalks, please contact Stella Martin at stella@minimanymemories.com.
As part of a move to bring more community events to Victor, the City of Victor has established a Culture and Community Events Advisory Committee that will support City Clerk Michelle Smith in organizing existing and new community-centered events.
“The City of Victor is growing and we want to ensure that we don’t lose the hometown spirit that we have now in Victor,” said Smith. “These events are designed to bring people together and support the local businesses.”
“When pulling off a successful community event, the City is merely the tip of the spear. The success of past events and the growth of future events depends on an ever-growing squad of volunteers,” said City Administrator Jeremy Besbris. Heading up this committee are co-chairs Stella Martin and Pam Walker and committee members Deb Grove, Karen LaRosa and Dianne Meister.
The task force will help with the Fourth of July, Scarecrow Contest, Trick or Treating, the Christmas parade and tree lighting and will be looking for new events to add to the mix.
