Ghosts and goblins, witches and warlocks, you can now scare up treats from over 30 Victor businesses on Halloween, Monday, October 31. From 4 to 6 p.m, local shops will welcome trick or treaters as the City of Victor gears up for its First Annual Downtown Victor Trick or Treating event.

According to Kathryn Ferris, co-owner of the Victor Emporium, “We are excited to participate in the first ever Downtown Victor Trick or Treating. It brings a new opportunity to the south end of the valley to promote community spirit and give back to the people who support our businesses,” she said. “It also provides a safe and easy opportunity for parents and their children to enjoy Halloween. “

