Like many communities across the country, Teton Valley is coping with a shortage of Covid tests in the midst of an Omicron upswing. When she learned of this challenge to public health, teen philanthropist Ava Kelly of Victor decided to make a significant donation to the community: 400 Covid Vault tests, at a value of $47,000, to be distributed for free to anyone in need.
In 2019, after becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor in the region, Kelly launched the nonprofit Ava Marie Yogi to support mental health through yoga, meditation, and other physical activity. Since then, her philanthropy has had an impact across Teton Valley. At the end of 2020, Kelly made a similar donation of Covid tests to the Teton Valley Foundation to enable the nonprofit to restart open skate sessions at the Kotler Ice Arena.
Teton County, Teton Valley Health, and the three local cities accepted the donation on Jan. 22 and worked together to organize distribution of the at-home tests.
"We would like to express our most sincere appreciation to Ava Marie Yogi for this incredibly generous donation to the public health of our community," county emergency management coordinator Greg Adams said in a Tuesday press release. "We also wish to thank the residents of Teton County for your continued efforts to protect each other through this pandemic."
Tests are available for free starting on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Victor Clinic, Driggs Clinic, and Tetonia City Hall.