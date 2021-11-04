The City of Victor is excited to announce the honor of receiving the John Keller Award for Planning Initiative. The award is in recognition for the outstanding planning and public outreach initiative that went into the ReEnvision Victor community walkabout phase of the Comprehensive and Transportation plan updates. The John Keller Award for Planning Initiative is “Given to an outstanding initiative or program in public education, workshops, ordinances, or enforcement that promotes planning in small towns and rural areas.”
The walkabout, which took place on June 30th, 2020, was one of the many ways that Victor and the planning consultant firm Logan Simpson were forced to think creatively and implement creative ways to engage with the public while maintaining health and social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the walkabout, outdoor stations were set up from noon until seven pm in various locations throughout downtown Victor. Each station represented a section of the city and encouraged participants to “walkabout” to visit all of the stations – giving planners input on all areas of the city by the end of the walk. For those that attended all five stations, a drawing was held with the winner receiving a fifty-dollar gift certificate to a Victor business of the winner’s choice.
Throughout the many ReEnvision Victor public outreach campaigns, several hundred passionate community members helped shape Victor’s new Comprehensive and Transportation plans, an exceptional amount for a city of approximately two thousand people. Of these, over seventy people participated in the walkabout, providing some of the most valuable information via invaluable face to face communication – a rarity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mayor Frohlich said, “throughout the ReEnvision Victor process we were continuously impressed by the depth of the community’s participation. Being recognized with the John Keller Award for Planning Initiative is a special honor that we accept with thanks to the
American Planning Association’s STAR Division, planning consultants at Logan Simpson, city representatives, and especially the Victor community.”
Victor’s new Comprehensive and Transportation plans were adopted by the Victor City Council on February 24, 2021, after nearly a year and a half of thoughtful input from the Victor community. The plans and the engaged community that made them possible will guide development and public decisions in Victor for the next ten years.
For more information, please contact Carl Osterberg, City Planner, at (208) 787-2940.