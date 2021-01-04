Beginning in January 2021, the Victor Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regular monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 7pm. The Commission changed its meeting schedule to reduce the time it takes to process planning and zoning applications coming before the board by one week and to avoid regularly meeting on the same date as other public boards within Teton Valley.
In an ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings will continue to be held primarily through a remote platform although the meeting chambers located at 32 Elm Street will continue to be open to the public during meetings. Please check each meeting agenda for the most current information and instructions on how to attend meetings and make public comment remotely or in person as the response to the pandemic may change depending on local or state conditions.
