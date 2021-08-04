Teton Valley has access to snow fall run off that makes our streams and rivers ripe with trout and affords us access to water that feeds our crops and greens up our lawns. We have a very short growing season, and stewardship of that water is a duty that we accept when using the resources.
Irrigation companies were established in 1976 for the Victor downtown area. At that time the old ditch conveyance was discontinued, and the non-farm mains were installed. Those older lines went to land owners who agreed to the conditions and purchased the privileged. Many lots in town did not take advantage of the service.
As Victor grows, the water resource gets divided and utilized by more and more users.
Due to a short spring and little rain this year, our irrigation water was depleted quickly. The creeks are dry and we will most likely not see the water running in the creeks to any measured degree until the water gates are closed this fall.
All of Idaho is now experiencing at least a moderate drought, D1 on the scale. About 84% of the state is at D2 - "severe drought," and about 33% is in D3 - "extreme drought."
Water conservation should be a way of life in the Intermountain West. It is possible to have a nice-looking water-wise landscape around our homes.
For those who have access to Trail Creek Irrigation water it is a great benefit that relieves the pressure from culinary water overages. For those who use City culinary water to irrigate, the below actions can indeed reduce consumption that can result in lower water bills for many. Here are five action steps residents can take to save water and lower their monthly water bill:
Action #1
Water Less
It takes approximately 3,000 gallons of water each time you water the average quarter-acre yard. You should be watering two times per week
Action #2
Don't Water if It's Windy
Don't water if the wind speed is above 5 mph because much of the water will blow where it's not needed and evaporate.
Action #3
Water at the Right Time.
Don't water between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The exception to this rule: If it's windy every night, pick a time that's less windy (even if it's during the day unless your area has a time-of-day watering restriction). You could save more water by watering during the day because the loss to wind can be more than evaporation so make adjustments as needed.
Action #4
Prioritize Your Watering
Trees
Shrubs
Perennials
Annuals
Grass
Action #5
Raise Your Mower
Set your blades at 3-4 inches. Taller grass means deeper roots that can access water that is deeper in the soil. Tallgrass also shades roots and soil to reduce evaporation loss.
The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) provides maps of current drought conditions, forecasts, and other drought information for Idaho and the U.S. For additional information on the drought affecting the Pacific Northwest, including the State of Idaho, please visit the National Integrated Drought Information System website.