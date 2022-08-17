Set for Thursday, Aug. 25, the City of Victor will be opening up its new city hall for an open house where the public can see its new space.
The gathering, from 5-7 p.m., will give residents the opportunity to tour the new facility and greet local officials.
Mayor Will Frohlich is looking forward to having the residents come and check out the new space.
“We are very proud of it,” said Frohlich. “I think it is something to celebrate for sure.”
Frohlich viewed it as another way that local government can be open to its constituents, a value essential to serving residents.
“We want to make sure everybody is comfortable with the location and check it out and see the work that we’ve done. Whether they need to come in or not they need to know where we’re located and it is something they can be proud of as a community member as well.”
Troy Butzlaff, the city’s special and capital projects manager, relayed that pride.
“Staff not only appreciates the fact that we have that additional space, but it really gives us a feeling of professionalism and a willingness to better serve the community,” said Butzlaff.
City hall is located at 138 Main St. above the US Bank Victor branch. The main entrance to city hall is located on the west side of the building.