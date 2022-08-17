_DSC1881.jpg

The new Victor City Hall is located at 138 Main St., on the second floor of the U.S. Bank Building.

 Connor Shea

Set for Thursday, Aug. 25, the City of Victor will be opening up its new city hall for an open house where the public can see its new space.

The gathering, from 5-7 p.m., will give residents the opportunity to tour the new facility and greet local officials.