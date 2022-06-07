Christensen joins 94 of the finest contemporary artists participating in the world’s premier Western art show and sale.
Teton Valley artist Scott Christensen will participate in his 27th Prix de West® Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The show will be on exhibit June 2 – August 7, 2022, with the Art Sale Weekend June 17-18.
The majestic landscapes of the American West have inspired inhabitants and visitors to dream, create, overcome adversity, and reach for more, and Prix de West artist Scott L. Christensen is no different. As a Wyoming native and current resident of Victor, Idaho, Christensen has experienced the natural beauty and inspiration of American West firsthand.
“I love living out west and the variety of land and lifestyle that I am constantly able to see and experience,” he said.
However, it wasn’t until experiencing tragedy in college that he began to paint the land’s extreme geography and wild beauty. Due to a severe neck injury sustained while attending Chadron State College in Nebraska on a football scholarship, Christensen was unable to continue playing. He found solace in fly fishing and visiting his grandfather, a wheelchair-bound amateur oil painter. The scent of oils stirred Christensen’s imagination, inspiring him to begin his career as a painter.
Bringing the same discipline to painting he once brought to sports, the largely self-taught Christensen has brought his personal experiences in nature to life with his paintbrush for nearly 30 years. He has gained recognition around the world for his work and has shown his work around the world, as well as right here at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s annual Prix de West. Christensen was the Prix de West Purchase Award winner in 2000.
Prix de West features works ranging from historical subject matter that reflect the early days of the West, to more contemporary and impressionistic artistic expressions. Landscapes, wildlife art, and illustrative scenes are always highlighted in the exhibition. The highly anticipated annual exhibition and sale is the Museum’s largest annual fundraiser, raising more than $2.8 million in 2021 to help support exhibitions and Museum programming.
For the 50th Prix de West, 94 artists, both from the United States and internationally, are expected to attend, bringing nearly 300 original works. Guest artists Grant Redden and D. LaRue Mahlke will also attend, each bringing two original works to their first Prix de West.
Returning for the third time this year are virtual viewing and proxy bidding options for those who are unable to attend Prix de West in person.
For more information on the 50th annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale, to make reservations, see a full schedule of events, or arrange to bid by proxy, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/prixdewest.