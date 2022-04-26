The Victor City Council will be considering a Memorandum of Understanding with Mountain Bike of Tetons at their council meeting scheduled for April 27. Under the proposed MOU, the City will work with MBT to support the development and operation of the region's only publicly owned and professionally designed bike park at Sherman Park.
MBT has raised over $100,000 from grants and private donations to expand and make significant improvements to the bike park. Phase 1 of the project entails tripling the current park’s size, creating three longer jump lines, building a family-oriented skills loop, and updating park fencing and signage. Phases 2 and 3, which will add new pump tracks and park infrastructure, will happen in future years and are dependent on additional funding.
“We want this park to be a world-class place to play, learn, and a place for friends and family to gather and have fun,” said MBT Executive Director Lindsay Nohl.
If the weather cooperates, Mayor Will Frohlich is confident MBT will be able to break ground by May. “Bike parks like this are simply not found in small towns like Victor. This project showcases the value for our community in building partnerships with local non-profits, like MBT, to build best-in-class amenities benefiting everyone,” said Frohlich.