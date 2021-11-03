Sorry, an error occurred.
Students across the valley will honor local veterans with musical performances next week to commemorate Veteran’s Day. All veterans are invited to join. Here’s the complete schedule:
Driggs Elementary School: November 10 at 1:30 p.m.
Tetonia Elementary School: November 11 at 9 a.m.
Teton High School: November 11 at 11 a.m.
Victor Elementary School: November 11 at 1:30 p.m.