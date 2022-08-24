Mo Brown

Dr. Maurice Brown

 Courtesy Photo/Teton Valley Health

Dr. Maurice Brown, the Teton Valley Health chief of staff and orthopedic surgeon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 22.

Brown, known to most as Mo, was a familiar face to anyone who has torn an ACL, fractured an ankle, or broken a hip. The surgeon was constantly seeking new methods and technology to improve patients’ outcomes. He was also a golf fanatic and skier.