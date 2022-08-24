...Thunderstorm outflow boundary will impact portions of
northwestern Teton, southern Fremont, northwestern Jefferson,
northern Madison and Clark Counties through 615 PM MDT...
At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm outflow
boundary along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Monteview
to 9 miles northeast of Hamer to 10 miles east of Archer. Movement
was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects along iwht blowing dust reducing
visibility.
Locations impacted include...
Rexburg, Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton,
Parker, Spencer, Drummond, Egin, Kilgore, St Anthony, Chester, Ashton
Reservoir, Plano, Warm River, Small, Humphrey and Newdale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dr. Maurice Brown, the Teton Valley Health chief of staff and orthopedic surgeon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 22.
Brown, known to most as Mo, was a familiar face to anyone who has torn an ACL, fractured an ankle, or broken a hip. The surgeon was constantly seeking new methods and technology to improve patients’ outcomes. He was also a golf fanatic and skier.
Brown grew up in nearby Sugar City. After graduating high school, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He then completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He joined TVH as the chief of orthopedics in 2007.
"The sudden loss of our friend and colleague has been devastating. Dr. Brown was the model example of servant leadership and compassionate care. He was not only a gifted surgeon but a devoted husband and father to his children, and remarkable friend and neighbor," wrote TVH CEO Keith Gnagey in an email to the entire TVH staff. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the Brown family, particularly his wife and children, who meant the world to him. Please keep the Browns in your prayers as they go through this difficult time."
This story will be updated as more information is available.