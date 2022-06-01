What I’ve learned throughout high school is that everyone wears their success differently. When I started high school as a freshman, I had a fixed mindset. I believed the only way to achieve success was through my classes. I dedicated myself to my academics. I pursued grade perfection. I yearned for not only my teachers’ appraisal but my peers’ too. My worth was placed in the hands of others. I needed my instructors’ validation to feel whole; without it, I was empty. As the years went on, I realized that adhering to this ingenuine persona took more energy to sustain than I was rewarded. This type of lifestyle invades your social life, it wreaks havoc on your mental health, and it distances yourself from others. For such a long time, I believed high school’s purpose was to separate the sheeps from the goats, to weed out any lazy pupils. However, I’ve found that doing well in school does not necessarily equate to intelligence. I admire every single one of my peers’ passions and their devotion to them. Although different they may be, each one holds its own importance. Many struggle to receive exceptional grades. For years, I criticized these people for not applying themselves, for not trying harder, but now I understand that validation from school does not justify one’s intelligence. Your talent is not reflected through a transcript. I idolize everyone’s unique interests. I see my class as a melange of different talents.
As I look upon my fellow students, I see some phenomenal fishermen, incredible artists, accomplished musicians, gifted athletes, skilled dirtbikers, just to name a few. As our childhood comes to a close, I want everyone to clutch onto their passions, regardless of anyone else’s opinions. You should never be ashamed of something you love. My mom has always told me that everyone has a spark, and as I get older, I’m beginning to understand what she means. More often than not, a spark does not take shape as a stellar GPA or an abundance of wealth. Contrarily, a spark configures itself as a form of happiness in an individual. I see many adults today tethered to their job because of the monetary value affixed to their career. As we leave The Valley and begin to seek out an occupation, I hope that we all find a line of work that brings us excitement. I want to wake up every morning eager to start my day. I don’t want to despise the weekdays. I don’t want to live for the weekends. I want to become passionate about my life and how I choose to live it.
Adulthood can be daunting. Soon there will be bills to pay, deadlines to meet, new friends to make and seemingly no time to accomplish any of it. The future is to young adults what an ominous storm cloud is to a sunny day, frightening and quickly approaching. Left and right, people will tell us what to study, where to go, how to live, and when to do it. Until the end of high school, our entire life has been mapped out for us. Kindergarten gave way to first grade, first grade progressed into second, and senior year has approached and receded like a flash of light. Suddenly, we must make monumental decisions that have the power to shape the remainder of our lives. However, sometimes it may seem that these decisions are not truly ours to make. Parents, teachers, employers, friends, and even religious groups push their hopes and dreams onto us, claiming that they know what is best. However, you are the only person capable of creating a sustainable life for yourself. Allowing people to make your decisions for you, will only lead to eternal dissatisfaction. Making choices for yourself can seem impossible, yet it is essential to discovering individuality and inner peace.
How do we navigate the treacherous unpredictability that the future holds? As tempting as it may be, we should never place our faith in authoritative figures solely because of the power they hold. This has been an especially difficult principle for me to abide by. For the duration of my freshman and sophomore years, I took my teachers’ word as the gospel truth, implementing their belief systems into my life. The ideologies that some preached put me into a trance; I was mesmerized by their power. Throughout my last two years of high school, I have learned to escape the clutches of some of their ideals, speaking my opinion when I disagree. At this point in my life, I do not have time to let others’ opinions impede my success, especially at our age. Young adults have a luxury unlike any other: freedom from commitment and obligation. Well-established adults can be shackled to decisions due to the responsibilities that come with children, a spouse, elderly parents, and arduous careers. At this stage in our lives, we have the power to shape our own ideals. People have the tendency to affix themselves to a group. Groups bring us a sense of security while also allowing us to project a certain appearance to the world. Cliques, political parties, and even religious sects are jail cells that contain us. The bars, cemented into place, are the reputation that we project to the world, and becoming a self-reliant individual is the key to liberation. Being able to distinguish our true values against another’s is the first step to attaining our individuality. Being self-reliant is the ability to acknowledge the opinions and ideas of others, while at the same time, making a conscious effort to form your own.
Although I am absolutely terrified of leaving Teton Valley, I welcome the opportunity to shape myself as an individual, and I look forward to witnessing the growth in every single one of you. Pursue what you love, abandon any ideals that bring you distress, and learn to enjoy the life that you’re living.