The Central Count Commitee prepares to tally votes that were mistakenly left in a sealed ballot box. The results ultamatley did not change, and incumbent Bob Heneage will even avoid a then-probable recount.
Elections in Teton County Idaho last year were anything but straightforward, and 2022 has seemed to continue the trend.
At 2:36 PM on November 9th, the day after the election, county clerk Kim Keely provided a press release to the TVN that detailed a discrepancy found late in the ballot counting process late last night.
The clerk's office found the discrepancy after noticing hundreds of early ballots missing. The number of early ballots recieved, unsealed, and counted, 557, did not match the amount of early ballots recieved 959.
On Wednesday morning, the day after the election, election officals discovered a sealed ballot box left in the vault filled with the missing 402 early ballots.
After the discrepancy was found Keely immediatley notified the Idaho Secretary of State. After that, all county commissioner candidates were notified.
At 4:00 on Wednesday, the Central Count Commitee (a 4-person comittee made up of community members), met in the Teton County BoCC meeting room to unseal the box of missing ballots and count the votes.
Clerk Keely, Sheriff Clint Lemieux and County Manager Dan Reyes were present in the room.
Candidates Bob Heneage, Pete Moyer, and John Smaellie were all present in the meeting room at the unsealing. Mike Whitfield was away on vacation in Arizona.
After the ballot box was unsealed the CCC counted 412 ballots that were missing and inside the now-unsealed box. Those 412 ballots ultimately determined the outcome of the District 2 and District 3.
The results from the missing ballots were added to the prior results. Instead of flipping any seats, the results validated the tallies given out on Election Night.
Heading into the count of the missing ballots, Heneage held the slimmest of margins over Moyer, an 8-vote lead. They would have likley headed to a recount.
After the missing ballots were counted, the district District 2 County Comissioner remained won by Mike Whitfield and the District 3 County Commissioner seat remained Bob Heneage's.
Here are the updated results:
Total Ballots: 4742
District 2 County Commissioner:
John Smaellie: 2146
Mike Whitfield: 2521 (winner)
Penny Vasquez (write-in): 22
District 3 County Commissioner:
Bob Heneage: 2408 (winner)
Pete Moyer: 2287
Next monday at 9:30 AM the State Board of Canvassers will canvass the election, which will make the results official. The press release sent out by the county states:
"The Office of the Clerk and the Office of the Secretary of the State, cannot impress upon the public enough that the vote remains unofficial until the vote is canvassed," says the release.
In addition to the scrutiny bound to be brought before the results are canvassed, Keely has reached out to the Idaho Secretary of State.
"To ensure transparency and public confidence in the integrity of the election, the Office of the Secretary of State will be randomly selecting eight counties for a comprehensive election audit. Teton County has contacted the Secretary of State and volunteered to be one of the eight counties audited and are waiting to hear their decision," reads the county's press release.
