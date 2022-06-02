On June 14, 2022, the Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) will review the Zone Change Application. The PZC members have already reviewed and approved the application informally before forwarding the Land Development Code (LDC) to the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) In January of 2022. June 14 will serve as the formal review of the proposed zoning map.
On June 29, 2022, the BoCC will be reviewing the final draft of the LDC and the official Zone Change application. A public hearing will be scheduled between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM.
The PZC has already reviewed and passed the LDC draft in February of 2022 with a list of recommendations for the BoCC to consider. Every comment was reviewed and addressed through a series of workshops held by the BoCC between March and May of 2022. Written public comments may be sent to LDCcomments@co.teton.id.us; Comments can also be mailed or hand delivered to the Planning Department at:
150 Courthouse Drive suite 107 Driggs, ID 83422
To give public comment at the hearing on June 29th, the BoCC has requested advanced sign-up. Please use the link provided on the Teton County website to sign up for the hour you would like to give your 3-minute public comment. This can be in person or through Zoom. You will be given a number indicating your order to speak in that hour.
The LDC Draft, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) sheet, and PZC Commissioner Responses can be found at www.tetoncountyidaho.gov.