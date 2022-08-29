Wondering how to get the most of your garden harvest, plus successfully extend your growing season? In this hands-on workshop located at the new Teton Valley Community Garden, participants will learn best practices and food safety protocols for crop harvest, as well as various and economical season extension techniques to help you reap your garden awards well into the fall. The workshop will take place on Wednesday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds in Driggs. Participants may also have the bonus of bringing home harvested produce and/or perennial plants after the workshop.
Class will be taught by Jennifer Werlin, Extension Educator and Amelia Lohrenz, Horticulture/ Small Farms Assistant for the University of Idaho Extension. The workshop will be located at the Teton Valley Community Garden at the Teton County, Idaho Fairgrounds (1413 N Hwy 33, Driggs, ID 83422). The garden is located just to the north of the fairgrounds building.
All are welcome. Class fees are subsidized by USDA-NIFA Grant 2019-49400-30034; donations welcome ($10 suggested from public; free for Idaho Master Gardeners and Teton Valley Community Garden plot members). Please leave pets at home. Please register no later than September 12 for the workshop at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/407002043067. Questions? Please contact our UI Extension office at 208-354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.