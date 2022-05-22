On Thursday afternoon, May 19, at 2:15 p.m. Teton County Fire was dispatched to reported haystack fire in a field located at 2500 West 8000 South in Victor. Teton County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene shortly after to confirm multiple large piles of hay wood chips and logs to be fully involved with erratic winds gusting to 40mph. Officers shut down 8000 South. Fire units from Victor arrived on scene shortly after along with Driggs and Tetonia crews. The decision was made to put all resources into a structure protection group due to the fire spotting across 8000 South into the Spoon Creek Subdivision, in order to protect the properties until the winds died down and a direct attack operation could safely be conducted. A staging area and water supply operations group was set up to the east of the fire and a mutual aid request was sent to the USWIG Mutual Aid response from Madison County of a Type 6 and 4 Wildland Engines. The winds shifted to the south at 5 p.m. and allowed a direct attack to be conducted on the fire until sundown with assistance from the local land users and farmers setting up irrigation water lines and supplying heavy equipment.
The fire:
Origin and cause: Wind driven fire from a controlled burn that was believed to be extinguished and smoldering from approximately three weeks ago on the southwest corner of the pit.
Contained 3.25 acres of agricultural use land and an excavation pit.
No structures were lost or damaged from fire, some structures are reported smoke damage
Total approximate reported loss for hay, wood bedding material and farm equipment $250,000.
Response:
1- Teton County Fire Commissioner
14- Firefighters from Teton County
4 - Firefighters from Madison County
3- Deputies from Teton County Sheriff's Office
1 -Teton County Emergency Management
4 -Fall River Power
Equipment:
19 vehicles from Teton County Fire
2 vehicles from Madison County Fire
3 patrol cars from Teton County Sheriff's Office
1 mobile command from Teton County Emergency Management
2 vehicles from Fall River Electric
A special thanks to all the local support of food, water, equipment and additional resources from the area farmers and agricultural water lines to keep cooling and suppressing the fire as it smolders potentially for a few more weeks until full suppression.