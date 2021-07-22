Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
With no “Wrun for Wray” hill climb fundraising event at Grand Targhee this year, an “Un-Wrun for Wray” raffle has taken its place with more than $3,000 in prizes.
“We did not hold the Wrun this year since we needed to make our decision in April,” said Lani Landon. “The health and safety of participants was my primary concern at that point.”
The Wrun is an annual event to honor the memory of Wray E. Landon, who died in an avalanche in 2011, and proceeds support the Teton Regional Land Trust.
Landon said everyone is invited to buy raffle tickets at $30 a piece. Grand prize is a season ski pass to Grand Targhee Resort. Other prizes, donated by sponsors of the Wrun for Wray, will also be drawn.
Other prizes include a summer bike park pass, lift tickets, gift cards to Peaked Sports and other items.
The drawing will be held July 30. Deadline for entry is July 29. “You don’t have to be present to win,” Landon said.