Women are essential to Idaho farms and ranches, and a new University of Idaho online survey explores opportunities and challenges they face.
The “Women Farmers and Ranchers on the Rise in Idaho” project asks women involved in agriculture to participate in the statewide survey.
The project is the first of its kind in Idaho. The Idaho Women Farmer & Rancher Survey remains open until April 30. Women producers can take the anonymous survey at http://tinyurl.com/id-women-in-ag. A Spanish version is available through the same link (Usar el mismo enlace para Español).
Responses will help the U of I better understand Idaho’s women in agriculture. The survey seeks ways U of I Extension educators and other technical assistance providers can better support the success of women farmers and ranchers in Idaho.
The “Women Farmers and Ranchers on the Rise in Idaho” project is funded by a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Agriculture and Food Research Initiative grant No. 2019-68006-29325.
More information is available from Project Manager Ryanne Pilgeram at rpilgeram@uidaho.edu or Colette DePhelps cdephelps@uidaho.edu.