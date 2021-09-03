Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Two pine siskins and one American goldfinch on a bird feeder.
After receiving multiple reports of dead birds at feeders in the past few weeks, the Teton Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is recommending that residents take down their bird feeders again.
Early this spring, biologists across Idaho suspected that salmonella, a deadly and communicable disease among birds, was spreading through populations. Wild birds can be especially susceptible to outbreaks due to the large congregations at feeders; the disease is spread through the droppings and saliva of sick birds. Infected birds can appear emaciated and lethargic.
TWRC said on Sept. 3 that Wyoming Game & Fish may be testing some of the dead birds being reported, but for now it's safer to assume a communicable disease such as salmonella is again passing through local populations.
“It is prudent to take down your bird feeders at this time, clean them thoroughly with 10 percent bleach, rinse them, dry them, and then wait for guidance from authorities before hanging them back out," said Renee Seidler, who is a TWRC board member and rehabilitation specialist as well as the executive director of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation.
"We know how wonderful it can be to watch birds at feeders, but it is in birds’ best interest to not encourage them to congregate until we know that any threat of disease spread has passed," Seidler added.