On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at approximately 3:34 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash SH33 at milepost 107, in Newdale.
Shane Grende, 57, of St. Anthony, was driving westbound on SH33 in a 1990 Peterbilt dump truck. Jace White, 41, of Idaho Falls, was driving eastbound on SH33 in a 2021 Peterbilt semi. Traffic was stopped on SH33 due to road construction in the area. Grende failed to yield to stopped traffic, swerved into the eastbound lanes, and collided with the semi driven by White.
Grende was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital. All lanes of SH33 were blocked for approximately four and a half hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Fremont County Sheriff's office, Fremont County EMS, and the Idaho Transportation Department. This crash is under investigation.