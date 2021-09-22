Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
On Aug. 9, neighbors Gordon D. Hansen of Hansen’s N5 Ranch, and Ted and Shana Mickelsen of Mickelsen Ranch, received the Century Ranch Award. The Century Ranch Award honors and recognizes families that have continuously owned and actively ranched the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more. Representing the Idaho State Historical Society Board of Trustees, Dr. Cheryl O’Brien presented Gordon Hansen and the Mickelsens with a Century Ranch certificate signed by Governor Brad Little, Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore, and Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, in addition to a commemorative Century Ranch sign.
Every Idaho farm and ranch has a history and unique story. The Idaho Century Farm and Ranch program encourages families in agriculture to share their stories and their century-long connections to Idaho and ranching. These centennial ranches are truly the “roots” of our state, connecting our past to the vibrant present of agriculture.
Neils H. Hansen, the grandfather of Gordon D. Hansen, acquired 160 acres in Tetonia through the Homestead Act and began raising beef cattle, milk cows, hay, grain, and potatoes. The farm has been owned and operated by Gordon’s grandfather, father, and now himself. Today the family raises grass and beef cattle.
The Mickelsen Ranch, owned and operated by Ted and Shana Mickelsen, neighbors to Gordon Hansen, also received the Century Ranch award. The Mickelsen Ranch, established in 1918 by Canute Mickelsen, Ted’s great uncle, has continually raised hay and cattle for over 100 years.
The Century Farm and Ranch program, a partnership program of the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, was created as part of Idaho’s Centennial Celebration. Since the Century Farm and Ranch program began in 1990, over 450 farms and ranches statewide have been designated Idaho Century Farms or Ranches.
For more information on the Hansen’s N5 Ranch please contact Gordon Hansen, (801) 634-2693.