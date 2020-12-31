The Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation has received a generous $5,000 donation this holiday season from the Idaho Falls Ski Education Facility to kickstart a scholarship fund in the name of Rich Beesley.
Beesley coached alpine racers for 30 years with Ricks College, Grand Targhee, and Idaho Falls (Kelly Canyon) Ski Teams. His dedicated coaching helped skiers gain skills, develop discipline, win awards, and build confidence. Sadly, Beesley passed away October 7, 2020. In order to keep his legacy alive and well within the community, these funds will be used to support future alpine racers.
“TVSEF is honored to continue Rich’s legacy with this scholarship fund. It will be instrumental in keeping these programs affordable and accessible to families in our community,” said TVSEF executive director, Bridget Baumeister.
The TVSEF alpine race programs are among the most expensive programs the organization offers. Between more coaching time, additional equipment needs, expenses to attend competitions, and costs associated with travelling to those events, the financial commitment for alpine race families adds up very quickly.
If you would like to contribute and help keep this fund viable for years to come in Beesley’s honor, please visit tvsef.org to submit an online donation or mail donations to PO Box 1042, Driggs, ID 83422.