The Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation awarded over $9,000 in scholarship funds to 23 athletes for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Contributors included Peaked Sports, John and Susan Love, Sego Ski Co., and other individual donors.
This season 130 athletes have registered to participate in TVSEF programs thus far. This equates to roughly one in every six athletes benefiting from the TVSEF scholarship program. Furthermore, about 40% of scholarship recipients are new to TVSEF programs. The scholarship program is an essential component of the TVSEF mission to maintain affordable programming for Teton Valley families and to provide access to snowsports for anyone who wants to participate.
Bridget Baumeister, executive director of TVSEF, said, “We are so happy we were able to award some form of scholarship to everyone who applied. We had a very deserving group of applicants this season. However, we still anticipate further requests for additional funds from newcomers and from our advanced athletes to help subsidize competition fees. We would greatly appreciate any additional donations toward our scholarship fund as the season gets underway.”
In addition to the general scholarship funds available to athletes at every level across all disciplines, TVSEF has targeted scholarship funds as well.
Love Nordic Scholarship - Funded by John and Susan Love to support cross country athletes.
Pete Dexter Scholarship - Awarded to one athlete at the end of each season who is transitioning from a development team to a competitive team. Established in February 2020 in memoriam of long-time TVSEF coach Pete Dexter.
Rich Beesley Alpine Race Scholarship - Initial funding provided by the Idaho Falls Ski Education Facility in honor of alpine race coach Rich Beesley to provide financial assistance to alpine race athletes.
Sego Ski Co. Scholarship - Funded by Sego Ski Co. to support a freeride athlete.
TVSEF has been a non-profit in Teton Valley since 1988. The mission is to provide affordable ski and snowboard programs for young athletes to meet their individual potential for excellence through education and opportunity for competition. If you would like to support TVSEF scholarships, visit tvsef.org to make an online donation or mail contributions to PO Box 1042, Driggs, ID 83422.