All 169 TVSEF athletes finished out the 2020-21 season last month. In the face of numerous challenges this year, it was an incredible season of improvement and growth for many athletes. The stoke on the slopes and trails was palpable each practice, making it a season to remember.
“At the start of the season, we were all skeptical of how it might play out. Now that we have made it across the finish line, I really couldn’t be more proud of all of our coaches and families. They all adjusted to new protocols and still made the most out of training,” said executive director Bridget Baumeister.
In addition to training, TVSEF was represented at 28 events throughout the season by 77 athletes. Across all disciplines, TVSEF brought in 130 top 10 finishes in competition this season. A further breakdown of participants and placements is listed below.
As always, our TVSEF seasons could not be possible without the support from our on-snow partners, Teton Valley Trails and Pathways and Grand Targhee Resort. Thank you to TVTAP for keeping our cross country trails well groomed and in mint condition. A big thank you to Grand Targhee Resort for not only hosting our weekly training sessions, but also the many races, competitions, and events that took place at the resort this season. Thank you to all of our athletes, parents, coaches, and partners, for an awesome season! Looking forward to next year already!
2020-21 TVSEF Competition Results
TVSEF overall competed in 28 events
77 athletes competed
Top 10 finishes for the whole team: 20-1st, 15-2nd, 21-3rd, 14-4th, 21-5th, 39-top 10 = 130 total top 10 finishes this season
Alpine Race competed in 10 events
Competitors included: Reese Chircop, Ryder Chircop, Myles Francis, Liam Gardner, Rowan Gardner, Asher Gootnick, Olin Hugo, Lincoln Klausmann, Neil Klein, Cadence Johnson, Lyla Johnson, Deacon Major, Reis Nobman, Ian Radtke, Makena Robbe, Cash Warren, Declan White, Emmett White
Top 10 Finishes: 5 — 1st place finishes, 2 — 2nd place finishes, 3 — 3rd place finishes, 3 — 4th place finish, 3 — 5th place finishes, 11 — top 10 finishes, 27 — total
Alpine Devo competed in 2 events
Competitors included: Owen Fisher, Jesse Sheets, Kimaaya Titensor
Cross Country Prep and Competition competed in 9 events
Competitors included: Caleb Bender, Sam Bender, Jacob Collins, Walker Dunn, Finn Eidem, Arden Jacoby, Asher Jacoby, Daisha Jacoby, Salim Jacoby, Grady Jensen, Aven Kelley, Zane Lindquist, Stella Minton, Liam Peterson, Nate Streubel, Tyler Trotter, Isabel Warner, Peter Warner
Top 10 Finishes: 12 — 1st place finishes, 9 — 2nd place finishes, 9 — 3rd place finishes, 6 — 4th place finish, 11 — 5th place finishes, 22 — top 10 finishes, 69 — total
Cross Country Development and Recreation competed in 4 events
Competitors included: Blue Agnew, Westy Agnew, Emilyn Bender, Eloise Clark, Grace Hatch, Olin Hugo, Wesley Jacobsen, Penelope Jensen, Anika Trotter, River Young
Top 10 Finishes: 2 — 1st place finishes, 2 — 2nd place finishes, 4 — 3rd place finishes, 4 — 4th place finish, 1 — 5th place finish, 1 — top 10 finish, 14 — total
Freeride competed in 6 events
Competitors included: Jack Beck, Will Beck, Owen Coleman, Nathan Cyr, Ava Evans, Skylar Hare, Hannah Holbrook, Grady Jensen, Kai Jones, Brooks Lloyd, Gage Newton, Ella Phillips, Cooper Watson, Rylee Watson, Holden Way, Tyne Way
Top 10 Finishes: 2 — 2nd place finishes, 2 — 3rd place finishes, 1 — 4th place finish, 6 — 5th place finishes, 5 — top 10 finishes, 16 — total
Snowboard competed in 3 events
Competitors included: Max Abrams, Sage Abrams, Willow Newton, Arah Rockefeller, Conley Rockefeller, Truman Ruff, Benji Shaw, Ethan Shaw, Owen Smith, Grayson Wells, Iris Wells
Top 10 Finishes: 1 — 1st place finishes, 3 — 3rd place finishes, 4 — total