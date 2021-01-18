Targhee Cup Adult Race League
Grand Targhee Resort and the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation are teaming up again this winter to host the Targhee Cup adult race league. Races will take place every Thursday from February 11 through March 4. Local teams will have the opportunity to race the gates with neighbors, family, friends, co-workers and bitter rivals. Settle once and for all who really is the fastest on the hill...this season!
The Targhee Cup consists of four races down Palmer’s Raceway. It’s a fun and social adult race league. Courses will be set to accommodate skiers and snowboarders of all abilities. Each team can have up to 6 members, 1 must be of the opposite gender, and 2 alternates are permitted but must be on the roster or ski under the original member’s name. An optional inspection (sideslip) will be held from 1:30-2pm each race day. Every competitor will get 2 runs between 2-4pm. The top finish time of those 2 runs will be the result for the day. Hiking is allowed in course and time will count as long as passage is ensured. Helmets must be worn while running the race course. TVSEF and Grand Targhee Resort waivers must both be completed prior to participation.
The cost is $550 per team or $25 per race for single racers. All proceeds benefit TVSEF. Cash prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. The registration deadline is Friday, February 5. To register as a team or single racer, find a team, sponsor the league, or for more information, visit tvsef.org. See you on the slopes!
Scholarships
TVSEF awarded just over $13,000 in scholarship funds to 25 athletes this season, a $5,000 increase from last season. Contributors included Peaked Sports, John and Susan Love, Tim and Jacqueline Buckley, Tom Hackett, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley via a grant from the Community Emergency Response Fund, Yostmark, Sego Ski Co., and other individual donors.
This season 150+ athletes registered to participate in TVSEF programs. This equates to roughly one in every six athletes benefiting from the TVSEF scholarship program, and more than 25 percent of the recipients were new to TVSEF programs. The scholarship program is an essential component of the TVSEF mission to maintain affordable programming for Teton Valley families.
Bridget Baumeister, executive director of TVSEF, said, “We have really seen the support of our community this year with scholarship donors anticipating the increased need that families might have for scholarship funds in light of COVID-19. We were grateful to see increased donations from past donors and additional support from new donors. We cannot thank everyone enough.”
In addition to the general scholarship funds available to athletes at every level across all disciplines, TVSEF has six targeted scholarship funds, many of which were added since last season.
Idaho Falls Scholarship — Two scholarships are available annually to TVSEF athletes from Idaho Falls.
Love Nordic Scholarship — Funded by John and Susan Love to support cross country athletes.
Pete Dexter Scholarship — Awarded to one athlete at the end of each season who is transitioning from a development to a competitive team. Established in February 2020 in honor of long-time TVSEF coach Pete Dexter.
Rich Beesley Alpine Race Scholarship — Initial funding provided by the Idaho Falls Ski Education Facility in honor of alpine race coach Rich Beesley. Established in December 2020 to provide financial assistance to alpine race athletes.
Sego Ski Co. Scholarship — Funded by Sego Ski Co. in August 2020 to support a freeride athlete.
Tim and Jacqueline Buckley Full-Ride Freeride Scholarship — Funded by Tim and Jacqueline Buckley in August 2020 to support freeride athletes who work hard and are deserving of the same opportunities as their peers regardless of financial means.
Soldier Hollow Super Qualifier Results
Classic Sprint Men 1.5k -
U18 — Asher Jacoby
U16 Men 1.5k — Jacob Collins, Finn Eidem, Liam, Peterson, Nate Streubel, Peter Warner — top 10 finish U16
Freestyle Men -
U18 10k — Asher Jacoby
U16 5k — Jacob Collins, Finn Eidem, Liam Peterson Nate Streubel, Peter Warner — top 10 finish