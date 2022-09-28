In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Teton Valley Health will be hosting Brake for Breakfast, Wednesday, October 5th, starting at 6:00am. With the generous support of our local Broulim’s grocery store who is providing breakfast we’ll be handing out 500 free goodie bags to the community at locations in Tetonia, Driggs, and Victor.
In the United States, breast cancer is the most common non-skin cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in women. Idaho continues to have one of the lowest mammogram usage rates in the United States, which makes events like this even more important for encouraging local women to schedule annual screenings as soon as possible.
This important event is about bringing the community together in a fun and positive environment to support survivors in every stage of their breast cancer journey and educate on the importance of early detection, as well as self-exams. Getting a regular screening is the most proactive way to stay ahead of breast cancer. Teton Valley Health wants to ensure everyone has the support and resources they need to break the cancer cycle. We believe that everyone matters, and we prove it every day.
Come join us for a free breakfast and a bag full of goodies in one of our three locations: near the LDS Church in Tetonia, near Broulim’s in Driggs, and at the corners of Center Street in Victor. Along with a breakfast, our bags will also include coupons, discounts, and much more from our local businesses! Thanks to our volunteers, we will be handing out breakfast bags until they run out. This is done on a first come, first served basis.
We look forward to seeing you out there and rallying your support around a great cause!
