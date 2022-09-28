Brake-for-Breakfast-2022.png

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Teton Valley Health will be hosting Brake for Breakfast, Wednesday, October 5th, starting at 6:00am. With the generous support of our local Broulim’s grocery store who is providing breakfast we’ll be handing out 500 free goodie bags to the community at locations in Tetonia, Driggs, and Victor.

In the United States, breast cancer is the most common non-skin cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in women. Idaho continues to have one of the lowest mammogram usage rates in the United States, which makes events like this even more important for encouraging local women to schedule annual screenings as soon as possible.

