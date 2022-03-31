Teton Valley Health Expands Specialty Clinic in Driggs
Teton Valley Health has expanded their facilities through a remodel of their Specialty Clinic located within Teton Valley Hospital. Through this remodel, the Specialty Clinic added two additional exam rooms including a new casting room for orthopedics, making a total of eight patient exam rooms. Included in their remodel, TVH was able to improve their Hospital Procedure Room where echocardiograms and electromyography (EMG) tests are performed.
“Every day we are looking to improve the access our community has to comprehensive primary care, specialty, and emergency medical services,” says Keith Gnagey, CEO at Teton Valley Health. “Our Specialty Clinic remodel is just one of many steps we are taking to match the growth our valley is experiencing.”
In addition, the Specialty Clinic renovations have made improvements for patients coming in for some imaging and radiology services offered at Teton Valley Health. Among the imaging and radiology services located within the Specialty Clinic are ultrasounds, DEXA scans used to measure bone density, and 3D mammograms.
Since 2016, TVH has spent considerable time and attention to bring expert specialty medical care to the valley. Today, the Specialty Clinic includes dermatology, cardiology, general surgery, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, pain management, and pulmonology, with more specialties to come in the near future.