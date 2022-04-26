On Monday, May 2, the Teton Valley Foundation will host its first ever Music on Main lineup announcement party at Highpoint Cider in Victor.
Historically, TVF has announced the lineup for the eight-week free summer music series in early May with an online info blast and newspaper article. This time, though, Music on Main program director Kate Driscoll decided to make a bigger splash with the much-anticipated announcement.
“We wanted to make it a fun way for the board, sponsors, volunteers, local bands, and the whole community to be involved, rather than just push a button to make it go live on the internet,” Driscoll said.
The party starts at 6 p.m. at the cider tasting room, with KHOL’s music director Jack Catlin, aka DJ KnewJack, providing the atmosphere. At 7 p.m. on Monday, the lineup will be revealed.
Until then, Driscoll’s lips are sealed.
“So many people want to know, and a lot of people have been trying to get me to slip up. It’s been unbearable not saying anything because I love sharing happy news with everyone,” she said.
This was her first year overseeing the booking, with input from executive director and huge music fan Amy Fradley.
“In my mind, Music on Main is a mixture of discovering acts that wouldn’t otherwise come to Teton Valley, and bringing back some community favorites. This year will be a really fun lineup,” Driscoll said.
Music on Main happens every Thursday night in Victor City Park from June 23 to August 11. This year almost every opening act is a local band, and many of those musicians have confirmed they’re coming to the announcement party.
“I feel like local openers bring out extra magic in the community because it gives you a band to rally behind, people you’ll see in the grocery store or out and about,” Driscoll said.
As a staff member at Highpoint Cider as well as at TVF, Driscoll said this kind of event is exactly what the owners envisioned when they opened the taproom last year.
“They had looked at Wildwood Room, which was this great nonprofit community gathering space, and Highpoint had an opportunity to do the same thing for folks,” she said. “With events like Bingo Night, I’ve been able to meet so many other nonprofits in the valley. It’s great.”
Highpoint will donate $1 from every cider sold during the party to TVF to support the nonprofit's mission of making the good life better in Teton Valley.
After the launch party, the lineup will be announced online at tetonvalleynews.net and in next week’s paper.