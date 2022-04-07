After almost five years of incredible leadership under Executive Director Iris Saxer, Teton Valley Community Recycling welcomes Angela Saggiomo to the role. Angela brings with her several years grant funding experience with national non-profit Local Initiative Support Corporation. Having worked at the national level, she is eager to bring her knowledge and passion for non-profit work to our local community.
Of the hiring process, TVCR Board Member and active waste reducer Deb Grove said “We were challenged to receive many high quality candidates for the ED position at TVCR presenting the good problem of who to choose... Sealing the deal is Angela’s work experience with grant administration and money management. She has excellent technical skills and her passion for TVCR’s mission is clear in conversation.” Iris Saxer will continue to stay involved as an active volunteer, helping with monthly bookkeeping and transitional training of the new leadership.
Since 1997 TVCR has been the advocate for integrated waste management, municipal composting, DEQ compliance, waste reduction and recycling in the Valley. The organization’s impact in their local community is invaluable with projects as vast as assisting the County in acquiring a baler for the transfer station in 2011 to the everyday task of educating youth in the importance of waste reduction and recycling. Additionally, TVCR has cultivated a productive working relationship with the county and RAD Curbside to expand and improve recycling and waste diversion programs for the community.
Now celebrating their 25th anniversary, TVCR’s presence can be felt throughout the Valley with programs such as the popular Bags to Benches plastic recycling, Community Backyard Composting, and their newest endeavor, Pierre’s Pedal Project. Angela is excited to continue to champion existing programs, collaborate with the county and RAD, and help businesses around the Valley find creative ways to reduce waste.
While under new leadership, TVCR’s mission remains the same; to develop ethical waste reduction solutions that are financially and environmentally sound for our community